Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Since Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 159.70% at a $22.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bearish than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.