Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Since Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 236.41 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 116.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.