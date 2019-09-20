Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 116.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.