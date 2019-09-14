Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Since Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.65 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. From a competition point of view, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta which is 359.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 86.12% at a $18.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 45.4% respectively. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.