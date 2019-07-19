Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 argenx SE 124 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

$27 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 129.20%. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 average price target and a -0.01% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and argenx SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 55.81%. About 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.