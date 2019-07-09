Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

As Biotechnology companies, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 46.21 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 130.77%. Competitively Alector Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 41.88%. Based on the data given earlier, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 45.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.