Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 47.26M -2.82 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 536,435,868.33% -45.8% -41.3% Akari Therapeutics Plc 472,795,497.19% -367% -151.7%

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta is the reason why it is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 126.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 4.9%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.