Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 92.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.