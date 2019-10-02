Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Reaches $7.42 1 Year Low; Old National Bancorp (ONB) Has 1.17 Sentiment

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.20 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.42 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $409.39 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $7.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.28M less. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 89,794 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual

Old National Bancorp (ONB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 81 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 69 sold and reduced stock positions in Old National Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 109.72 million shares, up from 109.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Old National Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 52 Increased: 62 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.57M for 12.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 62,121 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (ONB) has declined 9.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp for 220,000 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 295,300 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old National Bancorp In has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.70 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Old National Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ONB) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 149.33% above currents $7.42 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ITCI in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Market Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Provides Lumateperone Regulatory Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Safety Scare For Anaptys’ Psoriasis Drug, NewLink Genetics To Merge With Lumos, Insider Buy Props Up VBI Vaccines – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Progression to Higher Dose Cohort in ITI-214 Translational Medicine Study in Patients with Heart Failure – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $409.39 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.29 million activity. Shares for $4.97M were bought by Alafi Christopher D.

Analysts await Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 14,016 shares. Massachusetts-based Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 28,130 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Amer Grp stated it has 28,315 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 22,187 shares. 1.43M are held by Schroder Investment Mgmt Group. Moreover, First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has 1.11% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 82,300 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 27,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,900 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. Morgan Stanley owns 461,669 shares.