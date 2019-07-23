Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.66 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.63 beta is the reason why it is 463.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 229.67% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. with average target price of $27. Competitively vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 259.71%. Based on the results delivered earlier, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.