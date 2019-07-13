Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Contrasting side by side

Since Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 13.7 and 13.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 141.29% at a $27 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 145.04% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Unity Biotechnology Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 72.3%. About 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.