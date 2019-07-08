Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta indicates that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, OncoCyte Corporation has beta of 6.39 which is 539.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 100.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.