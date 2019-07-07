Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 100.59% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 8.52% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.