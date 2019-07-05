Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 294.06 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 98.38% and an $27 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 91.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 81.2%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was more bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.