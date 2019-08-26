Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.11 beta means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.38 beta which makes it 138.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 167.96% at a $22.75 average price target. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.33 average price target and a 254.06% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.