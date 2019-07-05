Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.59% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. with consensus target price of $27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 67.3%. Insiders held 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

On 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.