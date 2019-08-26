Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 57334.15 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 9.2 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.75, and a 167.96% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 25.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.