Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Comparison side by side

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 129.20% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. with consensus price target of $27. Competitively the consensus price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, which is potential 72.67% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. 3.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.