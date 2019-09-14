Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 86.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 27.6%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.