Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Comparison side by side

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 47.27M -2.82 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.77 59.67M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 534,124,293.79% -45.8% -41.3% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 286,049,856.18% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 128.11%. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 consensus price target and a 62.27% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.