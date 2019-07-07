Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 7.03 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.4 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 100.59% upside potential and an average target price of $27. Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 104.23%. The data provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.