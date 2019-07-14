Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.71 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cerus Corporation’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 141.29% at a $27 average price target. Competitively Cerus Corporation has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 63.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. 3.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Cerus Corporation

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.