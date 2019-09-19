Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Comparison side by side

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Celyad SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Celyad SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 102.41% upside potential and an average target price of $18.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 6.89% respectively. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Celyad SA.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Celyad SA.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.