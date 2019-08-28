Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

Since Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.45 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.57 beta which makes it 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 121.56%. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 813.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.