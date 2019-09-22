Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and BioTime Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.11 beta means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and BioTime Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 116.63% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.