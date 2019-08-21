Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 153.91% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.75. Competitively the average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 134.14% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.