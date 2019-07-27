Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparing side by side

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.82 N/A 12.15 4.61

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 222.58% and an $27 average target price. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 average target price and a 5.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 86.5% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.