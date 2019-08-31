Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 811.84 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Ardelyx Inc.’s 1.86 beta is the reason why it is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a 116.12% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.