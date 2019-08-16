Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.17 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 151.94% at a $22.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.