Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, and a 120.24% upside potential. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 28.93% and its consensus price target is $43.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 51.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.