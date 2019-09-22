Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparison side by side

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 116.63%. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 63.17%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.