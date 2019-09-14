Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 86.12%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 45.93% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 86.3% respectively. 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.