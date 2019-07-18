Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.56 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.08 beta which makes it 108.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 131.36% upside potential. Competitively Aduro BioTech Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 372.97%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 44.1%. About 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.