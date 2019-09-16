Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.82% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. with consensus target price of $18.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.