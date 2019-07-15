Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Analysts See $-0.86 EPS; Franks International N.V. (FI) Sellers Decreased By 1.39% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 26.47% from last quarter’s $-0.68 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s analysts see 36.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 685,940 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

Franks International N.V. (NYSE:FI) had a decrease of 1.39% in short interest. FI’s SI was 4.38M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.39% from 4.44 million shares previously. With 447,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Franks International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s short sellers to cover FI’s short positions. The SI to Franks International N.V.’s float is 5.46%. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 103,025 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 15.82% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 30/05/2018 – Frank’s International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Frank’s International Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 24/05/2018 – Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: International Services, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The company has market cap of $630.19 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

