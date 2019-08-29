Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) Shareholder Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.59 Million; Neville Rodie & Shaw Holds Stake in Honeywell International (HON)

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 59.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 78,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 52,600 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 130,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 60,268 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 3.36 million shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,293 shares to 155,010 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,707 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement Inc invested in 3,498 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 1,770 shares. Clark Capital Gp has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pitcairn Comm holds 0.13% or 7,329 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 62,838 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd owns 2,360 shares. Agf Invs America stated it has 2.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Charter Co has 13,073 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 52,822 shares. Hendley Communication Inc accumulated 38,204 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 364,677 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,718 shares. Ancora Limited Com holds 0.76% or 115,131 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.29% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Systematic Finance Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.52% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Lc has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Zacks Invest Management invested in 0.52% or 520,968 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 650 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 351,167 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 0.36% or 116,446 shares. Palouse Management Incorporated has 112,218 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.06% or 14,348 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 15,874 shares. Quantitative Inv accumulated 23,500 shares. Amer Trust Investment Advsrs Limited has 1.81% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 50,715 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 26,172 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Former Google, Uber Self-Driving Tech Engineer Levandowski Indicted On IP Theft Charges – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.