Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Position; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Decreased by $328,440 as Share Price Declined

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 821,598 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 131,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 1.90 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.93M for 8.07 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares to 361,767 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 46,912 shares to 94,087 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT).

