Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Increased Holding; As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Share Price Declined, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Stake by $330,135

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 131,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 5.88 million shares traded or 75.56% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 9,801 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 14,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 1.21M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). London Of Virginia invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 172,443 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 21,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 4,284 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company holds 9,801 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 576,650 shares. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Srb has 0.07% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Cipher Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 26,160 shares. Stanley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 131,093 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 310,978 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Cookson Peirce And Com Inc owns 5,770 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21,150 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.87 million for 13.87 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

