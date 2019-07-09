Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake Raised by Palouse Capital Management Inc; Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Holding in Union Pacific (UNP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,218 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 1.60 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,387 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 964,499 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares to 4,852 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,601 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

