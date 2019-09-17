Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake Held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division; As Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined, Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 40,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 18,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 59,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 980,868 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 65.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 22,582 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $978,000, up from 13,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.71M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,199 shares to 19,232 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 28,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,094 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Lc invested in 0.02% or 9,561 shares. Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.14% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Exane Derivatives reported 76,171 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares. S&Co stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Co stated it has 16,231 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 4,672 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 111,100 shares. Premier Asset Limited Com stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 2.32M are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. First Personal Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,793 shares.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.47B for 20.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,064 shares to 39,735 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novo sues Mylan to block entry of generic Victoza in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Companies With High Predictability – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.