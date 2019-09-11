Intl Paper Co (IP) Shares Declined While Btc Capital Management Has Boosted by $499,054 Its Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Fulton Bank Boosted Its Stake by $456,012

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 8,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 100,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 91,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 16.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 10,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 108,515 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 97,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 5.88 million shares traded or 74.38% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mngmt accumulated 14,486 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc invested in 2.79% or 515,645 shares. Cannell Peter B Co Inc reported 247,340 shares stake. Northpointe Limited holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 168,967 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 115,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cincinnati Ins has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.24M shares. Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel reported 60,294 shares stake. Synovus Finance owns 504,530 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 383,885 shares. Vision Capital reported 38,604 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allstate reported 444,282 shares. Hamlin Capital Management Limited Com owns 1.08M shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 30,225 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Tr Ii by 14,963 shares to 300,980 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nationwide Mut Fds New by 5,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,742 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

