Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lowered Position by $401,350; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Stake in Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Cut by $26.40 Million

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 3.59M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 296,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 10.26 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919.17M, down from 10.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 733,663 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 1,858 shares to 171,078 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (NYSE:EDU) by 4,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.75M for 18.22 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,783 shares to 93,556 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.42M for 7.43 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

