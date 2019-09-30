Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $768,238 as Valuation Declined; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Upped Holding in American Financial Group (AFG) by $25.46 Million as Share Price Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 170.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 249,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 395,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.57M, up from 146,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 229,656 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 17,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 145,527 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, down from 163,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.46M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.