Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Has Cut Its Position by $564,461 as Share Value Declined; Contrarian Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Market Value Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc analyzed 13,127 shares as the company's stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 2.66M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc analyzed 556,328 shares as the company's stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.36 million, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 4.07 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.04M shares. Ameriprise reported 1.51 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,613 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,615 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management LP reported 1.26M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 682,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 61,820 shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2,612 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 51.66 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 3,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 32,977 shares in its portfolio. Myriad Asset Management owns 13,988 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.26M for 10.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)