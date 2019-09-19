Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Burney Co Has Decreased Its Holding; Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Increased Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Position

Burney Co decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 46,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 34,626 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 81,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 769,826 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 6,675 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, up from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $148.54. About 322,618 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 4,769 shares to 39,619 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 11,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,040 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Kelly-Ann Cavagnaro to Join Columbia Threadneedle as Head of Consultant Relations for North America – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark reported 2,806 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.04% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt holds 3,372 shares. 11.26M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 51,014 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 99,394 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 82,604 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Co invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 147,635 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 0.04% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 31,291 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Palisade Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2.40M shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7,553 shares to 79,173 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 4,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.