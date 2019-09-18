Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Raised Holding by $1.57 Million as Stock Declined; Water Island Capital Has Cut Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding as Share Value Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 537,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 553,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 223,775 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 36,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 589,992 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.56 million, up from 553,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 3.43M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Dallas Secs reported 73,960 shares stake. Loews holds 0% or 7,655 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Management has invested 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Veritable Lp accumulated 17,254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 38,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,748 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 34,003 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 271,025 shares. Shamrock Asset Management holds 247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs invested in 8,579 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co holds 1.08% or 264,100 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 1.67M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 28,373 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 185,374 shares to 250,731 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 54,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 28, 2019 : TIF, COTY, DY, ITRN, MOV, CHS, ALOT, EXPR, BF.B – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dumping Cronos Group Stock Is a Big Mistake – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.16 million shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $115.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 195,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 105,989 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Llp has invested 1.37% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 30,324 shares. Rock Springs Management Lp invested in 1.87% or 505,371 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc accumulated 32,801 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,990 shares. Moreover, Ecor1 Ltd Llc has 6.35% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.04% or 145,000 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Quantbot Tech LP reported 20 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0% or 9,239 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.01% or 683,015 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Ghost Tree Cap Ltd has 50,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr LP invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.