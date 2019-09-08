Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Price Declined While J Goldman & Company LP Lowered Its Stake; Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Shares Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $147.21. About 611,621 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 83.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 75,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 14,793 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 2.01M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $390.13 million for 9.86 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 38.34M shares stake. Lpl Ltd, California-based fund reported 206,754 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mirae Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Notis stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability reported 23,826 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 24,493 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 153,721 were reported by Td Asset Management Inc. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,139 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 4,316 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.85% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 532,379 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 468,072 shares to 474,572 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 442,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 437,357 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1.08M shares. First Mercantile Communication reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 281 shares stake. Bessemer Group Inc reported 623,681 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.11% or 35,170 shares. Moore LP accumulated 0.53% or 100,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 949,862 shares. Stephens Ar reported 2,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 57,998 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 20,735 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc.