Intl Paper Co (IP) Position Maintained by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Upped Wayfair (W) Stake by $138.16 Million; Valuation Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 90.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 24,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 51,442 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 27,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 1.98M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 261.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 933,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.60 million, up from 357,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 1.15M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14,474 shares to 236,186 shares, valued at $55.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 271,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,264 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 476 shares. Wright Investors owns 13,431 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability Company invested in 32,674 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.17% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Opus Investment Mngmt Inc reported 69,100 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 18,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 207 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mrj Cap reported 68,378 shares stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 68 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,339 shares. Estabrook Capital reported 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.