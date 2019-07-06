Intl Paper Co (IP) Position Has Increased by Magnetar Financial Llc; Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Banner (BANR) Position by $444,798 as Stock Price Declined

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 94,962 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR)

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 357.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 27,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,752 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.32 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 21,640 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd has invested 0.07% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ejf Lc has 5,408 shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.03% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Pitcairn owns 4,835 shares. 32,500 are owned by Hennessy Advsr. 202,356 were reported by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 131,816 shares. Channing Cap Management holds 708,317 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Prudential Fin stated it has 80,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 10,179 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 18,000 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 27,729 shares. Bp Public Limited Co owns 45,000 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Com owns 4,470 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Essex Financial Services Incorporated holds 5,098 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 186,368 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5,859 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 50,931 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Eastern Bank holds 0.02% or 7,365 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability holds 13,286 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 8,218 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 99,305 shares to 985,189 shares, valued at $42.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 105,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).