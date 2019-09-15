Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Valuation Declined While First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding; As United Parcel Svc (UPS) Stock Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lifted Stake by $567,736

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.34M shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc (UPS) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 167,326 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28M, up from 161,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 43,740 shares to 560,320 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 16,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,648 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJR).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Parcel Service: Translating The Benefits Of The FedEx-Amazon Fallout – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent reported 2,716 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 96,952 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 40,486 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 1.4% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Flippin Bruce & Porter has 2.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 131,134 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.87M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, First Natl Tru has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,656 shares. Bridges Inv reported 22,528 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh owns 5,270 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Hodges Management Inc accumulated 3,660 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 4,822 shares stake.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85 million for 10.70 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.